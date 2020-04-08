Washington, D.C., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRAFT | Media / Digital today names media veteran and CNN contributor Doug Heye as Senior Vice President of Media.

Heye will advise clients on crisis communications, media relations, and executive positioning, adding to CRAFT’s strategic capabilities. Heye will also lead client communications efforts specific to economic recovery for business and industry sectors.

“CRAFT provides our clients with unparalleled media and communications counsel, and we can think of few better than Doug Heye to offer the level of expertise our clients rely upon to navigate policy, reputation and communications challenges,” said CRAFT CEO and founder Brian Donahue.

Heye has led political and public affairs strategies since 1990, served on Capitol Hill for House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, was Communications Director for the Republican National Committee, and served as Press Secretary to the Small Business Administration. Heye was a resident fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics focusing on crisis messaging and management.

“CRAFT has built a reputation on innovation and advocacy,” said Doug Heye. “It’s more important than ever to help companies and organizations communicate effectively,” added Heye.

CRAFT | Media / Digital is a Washington D.C.-based full-service agency specializing in influencer communications, public affairs, public relations, and advertising.

