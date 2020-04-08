New York, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HLA Typing for Transplant Market by Technology, Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04141113/?utm_source=GNW

The HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented on the product, technology, application, end-user, and region.



The independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market, by end-user, in 2019.

Based on end user, the HLA typing for transplants market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market due to rapid modernization and automation in diagnostic laboratories, the growing number of R&D activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories.



The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market, by technology, in 2019.

The HLA typing for transplants market, by technology, is segmented into molecular (PCR-based assay and sequencing-based assay technologies) and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market due to the benefits of molecular assays such as low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, and real-time sample analysis.



North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2019.

North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2019, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the wide availability of advanced transplant diagnostic technologies (includes HLA typing), well-established distribution channels, and significant public awareness about the clinical benefits of diagnostic products in risk assessment for donors and recipients during transplantations.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (48%), Tier 2 (36%), and Tier 3 (16%)

• By Designation: C-level (10%), Director-level (14%), and Others (76%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (32%), APAC (20%), and RoW (8%)



Some of the prominent players in the HLA typing for transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CareDx, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Luminex (US), Biofortuna (UK), Takara Bio (Japan), and Omixon (Hungary).



