BOSTON, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“Zoom”) (NASDAQ: ZM) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2020. Investors who purchased Zoom shares between April 18, 2019 and April 6, 2020 should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation .

Zoom’s stock price shot up in recent weeks as millions of people work from home, and schools are closed, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Zoom is a video conference service which allows numerous individuals to simultaneously join an online video conference. Zoom touted the safety and security of its online video conferences, including end-to-end encryption of those video conferences.

Eric Yuan, Zoom’s chief executive officer, admitted to the Wall Street Journal, however, that Zoom does not, in fact, have the technology in place to provide end-to-end encryption of video conference calls. Some users are moving away from using Zoom’s services because its technology is not as secure as users had been led to believe.

On March 23, 2020, Zoom hit its all-time closing stock price high of $159.56 per share. Today, in pre-market trading, the stock is below $110 per share.

