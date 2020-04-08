EDMONTON, Alberta, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its first quarter 2020 results before the markets open on May 4, 2020. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) to discuss its first quarter operating and financial results.



Analyst Conference Call (dial-in numbers)

(604) 638-5340 (Vancouver)

(403) 351-0324 (Calgary)

(416) 915-3239 (Toronto)

(514) 375-0364 (Montreal)

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Analyst Conference Call Webcast

Interested parties may also access the live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 630 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta.

