SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, today announced its award-winning Pulse Connect Secure (PCS) remote access solution is now available on AWS GovCloud (US) for federal, state and local agencies who require compliant cloud solutions. This offering enables government agencies to readily procure, activate and deploy PCS in AWS GovCloud (US) to allow employees, contractors and agency partners to securely access applications and resources. The ability to rapidly enable secure remote access with Zero Trust capabilities is especially critical with mandated remote work in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis.



PCS offers the most robust set of Zero Trust access capabilities that works with an organization’s existing infrastructure and security ecosystem. Designed for fast and easy deployment, PCS supports the broadest range of acceptable use policy with robust endpoint and application support. PCS can be quickly activated and scaled within AWS GovCloud (US), requiring no hardware or client software.

Pulse Secure’s support of AWS GovCloud (US) allows government agencies to have higher application availability by providing secure access to resources in the public and private cloud, as well as local and remote data centers. Building on its integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure and Alibaba Cloud environments, PCS for AWS GovCloud (US) further demonstrates Pulse Secure’s commitment to providing flexible deployment for hybrid IT and multi-cloud environments.

“Pulse Secure is dedicated to helping organizations provide rapid, reliable and secure access to cloud and data resources. As such, PCS for AWS GovCloud (US) will allow government agencies at all levels to fortify employee safety and public service continuity during this critical time of need,” said Prakash Mana, Chief Portfolio Officer at Pulse Secure. “In addition to enabling Zero Trust access, ensuring remote productivity, collaboration and responsiveness is a key focus of ours as we help agencies and organizations in all industries mitigate inherent cyber risks during this global health crisis.”

PCS’s extensive protection functions, such as continuous identity and endpoint authentication, advanced modes of secure connectivity, centralized visibility and granular policy control, and depth of endpoint security checks, delivers Zero Trust capabilities while ensuring support for NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOX, and numerous other compliance frameworks. Together with AWS GovCloud (US), PCS helps federal, state and local agencies meet cloud solution compliance requirements.



Pulse Secure is Common Criteria certified for its virtual private network (VPN) solutions under National Information Assurance Partnership’s (NIAP) most current collaborative protection profile for network devices. This provides cyber security assurance for pre-connect and post-connect endpoint visibility, compliance and threat mitigation for government agencies, as well as private-sector enterprises. In addition, PCS has also attained FIPS 140-2 Level 1 certification, and are certified on the U.S. DoD Unified Capabilities (UC) Approved Products List (APL) and for JTIC joint warfighting IT interoperability. To date, Pulse Secure has been extensively deployed in Federal, military and supporting contractor applications to support NIST’s Risk Management Framework (RMF) and Comply to Connect initiatives.

Pulse Secure is committed to helping agencies and contractors’ business continuity during the coronavirus pandemic. In response to emergency federal, state and local health safety measures, the Pulse Cares program combines flexible licensing with responsive sales and support services to ensure rapid secure remote access implementation.

For more information on PCS for AWS GovCloud (US), please visit: https://www.pulsesecure.net/solutions/government/

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

