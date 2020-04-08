Kansas City, Mo., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Auction Services, a division of United Country Real Estate, reports double digit growth across the board at the end of the first quarter of 2020 compared to last year. The company says the total volume of auction sales as well as the amount of acres sold at auction increased 56 percent. In addition, total auction units (number of auction events) increased by over 30 percent.

United Country has approximately 5,000 real estate professionals that are supported for auction services needs by more than 350 auctioneers nationwide who specialize in real estate auctions, personal property and equipment auction sales. The company conducts thousands of real estate and asset auctions each year coast-to-coast, which contributes to approximately 20 percent of United Country’s $4 billion in annual sales volume.

“The impressive sales growth that Auction Services has achieved in Q1 is a direct result of our expert auction team supported by the programs and business strategies that United Country provides to our affiliated auctioneers,” said Shawn Terrel, president of United Country Auction Services. “This professional team of auctioneers is the most experienced and largest auction team in the US. To support their efforts, we have an established and perfected a comprehensive program that provides unique marketing and technology support for over 40 niche property types. In light of the current challenges we are all facing for the balance of the year, Auction Services provides a critical service to clients both looking to quickly liquidate assets or efficiently acquire needed property.”

United Country Real Estate | Auction Services is the leading fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals across the country. Learn more about United Country Auction Services or find an auctioneer near you by visiting www.UCAuctionServices.com.

About United Country Real Estate

United Country Real Estate –is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country has a combined network that supports more than 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program. The exclusive program includes the highest ranked and largest portfolio of national, state, office, agent and specialty property marketing websites, unequaled national print advertising, a comprehensive internal real estate advertising agency, an extensive buyer database of nearly one million opt-in buyers and additional proprietary programs to advertise properties more broadly.

Angela Smith United Country Real Estate 816-420-6200 pr@unitedcountry.com