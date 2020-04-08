LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, today announced it has been named to the 10th annual JMP Securities Hot 100 List of Best Software companies. This is the second consecutive time FloQast has been included in the prestigious list of the industry’s best and fastest-growing companies.



The Software Equity Research team at JMP Securities, a premier investment bank, selected companies for the list by evaluating each on a wide range of criteria, including financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customer traction and market potential.



“This recognition is testament to the continued rapid growth and expansion of our business,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, co-founder and CEO of FloQast. “More importantly, however, it highlights the enormous value we are delivering to CFOs, controllers and accounting teams across the industry as we continue to make them more efficient and effective in their daily activities - and ultimately freeing them to be more strategic for their business.”

FloQast’s inclusion in JMP Securities Hot 100 adds to the company’s momentum thus far in 2020. In January, it closed $40 million in Series C funding, led by Norwest Venture Partners. In March FloQast released significant new capabilities to AutoRec , the industry’s first AI-powered solution to automate the account reconciliation process . More than 850 accounting teams trust FloQast to automate their month-end close, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Zoom, Instacart and The Golden State Warriors.

Discover why JMP Securities includes FloQast among the best software companies and how your accounting team can save up to three days every month at www.floqast.com/products .

About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @FloQast.

*inactive

Merrill Freund

BOCA Communications for FloQast

floqast@bocacommunications.com

415-577-8637