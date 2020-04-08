Santa Clara, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, Calif. (April 8, 2020) - Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, has been recognized as part of The Financial Times inaugural list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020.

This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The FT The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. 500 companies are featured on the list, which was announced online on April 6 and can currently be viewed on the FT website.

Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were included in the list, and Ondot Systems is delighted to be recognized as one of FT’s inaugural list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020.

“Ondot’s inclusion in The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 listing is a reflection of the growing importance of the payments industry within the banking and credit union communities of North America and the fact that many financial institutions are embracing the idea of creating a more positive user experience to attract and retain consumers in an increasingly competitive market,” said Vaduvur Bharghavan, president and CEO of Ondot.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

Gary Singh ondot systems +1 5105997758 gary.singh@ondotsystems.com Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 404 435 9057 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com