NORTH BAY, Ontario, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Conference Series is pleased to announce revised dates for the CRRBC WEST and EAST events. Originally scheduled for May, the WEST and EAST conferences have moved to November 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.



October 5-7: Deerhurst Resort Muskoka, Huntsville, Ontario (date unchanged)

November 8-10: Coastal Canmore Hotel & Conference Centre, Canmore, Alberta

November 15-17: Fredericton Convention Centre, Fredericton, New Brunswick

Bridging The Digital Divide Canada founder, Amedeo Bernardi, states, “The pandemic has put the spotlight on the digital divide. Across the country, schools, local governments, medical facilities and all those now working from home are trying to deal with the lack of ubiquitous and reliable broadband – whether they can see the CN Tower or the Rockies in the distance.” Bernardi adds, “COVID-19 proves that we cannot wait until 2030.”

The conferences provide a tremendous information sharing forum for community leaders, rural advocates, service providers and government. The series is a unique opportunity for stakeholders to come together and share their knowledge, experiences, and lessons learned on the challenges and realities of creating a sustainable and ubiquitous digital economy for the rural and remote regions of our country.

Carl Meyerhoefer, Calix Senior Director, Solutions Marketing, states, “We are proud to be the Founding Sponsors of Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Conference Series. The current crisis has underscored the importance of addressing the rural digital divide as quickly as possible. Calix will continue to support Amedeo in his efforts to advocate for the underserved regions of Canada.”

Planning is underway for a virtual conference in May from which $10 from each registration will be donated to relief funds in support of conference centre staff directly affected by the COVID-19 closures. More details on the event will be posted shortly.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people who have been affected by the unprecedented event happening worldwide, and we appreciate the healthcare workers, local communities, and governments in Canada and around the world who are on the front line working to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Thank you to the following sponsors for their continued support.

Calix – Founding Sponsor

Cartt.ca – Media Sponsor

IBI Group, Eagle Telecom, K-Line Construction, Crown Capital Partners Inc, Cybera,

Dura-Line, Trispec, mbsiWAV, TVC Communications Canada, Corning,

Telonix Communications Inc., i-Valley, Anixter, Rogers, NISC

For more information, or if you wish to be a sponsor, please contact Amedeo Bernardi at amedeo@greenhexagon.ca