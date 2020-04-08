VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) – TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) owns and operates the White Mountain (Qaqortorsuaq) anorthosite mine in Greenland through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hudson Greenland A/S. Hudson Resources also holds the Sarfartoq rare earth element (REE) and niobium exploration license in Greenland.



In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of Greenland recently announced that it will be providing emergency relief for mining companies. The first initiative is the waving of mineral exploration license obligations and expenditures through to December 31, 2020. ( https://govmin.gl/2020/04/02/adjustment-of-exploration-obligations-for-2020-to-zero/ ). As such, Hudson will not have any expenditure obligations for its Sarfartoq REE and niobium license (see NR2020-1). The Government is also considering additional relief including the postponement of administrative case handling expenses and temporarily, partially or fully reimbursing the funds held in escrow for clean-up and environmental monitoring. Hudson currently has DKK 10M (approximately C$2M) held in escrow as a closure bond.

The Company hopes to re-initiate exploration activities at Sarfartoq later in 2020 with a focus on the high-grade niobium targets, but this will be dependent on the restrictions and implications of the pandemic.

Jim Cambon, President commented: “We want to thank the Government of Greenland for taking decisive action in response to the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This support from the government to the mining industry reinforces our position that Greenland is one of the best jurisdictions in the world to work in and we remain fully committed to building and growing our business here.”

Limited activities at White Mountain are ongoing but under strict controls with no travel allowed in or out of the mine. Hudson is unable to make a definitive plan for the reopening of production at this time as a result of the global pandemic.

