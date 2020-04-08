FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion , a leading managed security services provider for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them, today announced that its EventTracker security platform has been awarded 4.5 stars by SC Media , the information security industry’s leading news and product evaluation publication, for performance, support, and value in the SIEM and UTM-NGFW review .



SC Media’s tester, Tom Weil, wrote, “Netsurion designed this SIEM with security analysts in mind, providing them with many powerful tools that will help them identify suspicious activity and investigate it at the depth and pace that works best for them.” He added, “The platform maximizes productivity with unsupervised machine learning and a customizable interface that makes data correlation quick and simple. With enhanced automation workflows, Netsurion’s EventTracker has efficient storage and search capabilities that expand the scalability of the platform.”

Unlike other vendors in this space, Netsurion stands alone in the industry as a vendor that offers both best-in-class SIEM technology for DIY security professionals and a 24/7 ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) for those who want a managed security solution. “Given the ongoing shortage of experienced analysts, many companies continue to struggle with SIEM implementation,” noted A.N. Ananth, chief strategy officer of Netsurion. “This managed service option is especially attractive to many mid-market businesses.” Netsurion also provides co-managed SIEM for managed service providers (MSPs) with EventTracker.

“EventTracker comes with several out-of-the-box dashboards that show a lot of valuable high-level information about environments. It includes an investigative threat map dashboard that shows all untrustworthy external IPs that have attempted to communicate with an environment,” Weil added, noting that, “We could negotiate this threat map easily, clicking on various map dots to bring corresponding information into a threat intelligence feed. This feed reveals pertinent event details, such as its timeline and its appropriate threat category, that allows analysts to take action against an attack whenever necessary.”

In addition to SIEM, log management, and threat detection and response, EventTracker offers user and entity behavior analytics, endpoint detection and response (EDR), vulnerability assessment, and compliance management. As a result, said Weil, “It provides the needed visibility into potential risks as they develop and the ability to fast-track remediation before the damage occurs.”

Furthermore, Netsurion makes cybersecurity easier by integrating MTIRE ATT&CK into the EventTracker SIEM platform for even better actionable threat intelligence. It’s crucial to understand what tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) are used in actual cyber attacks and by which specific threat actors.

SC Media Group Tests determine an opinion of the product based on rigorous testing and evaluation. They rate products in six categories: features, documentation, value for money, performance, support, and ease of use.

The full review of EventTracker can be viewed at https://www.scmagazine.com/review/netsurion-eventtracker-9-2/ . For more information about EventTracker by Netsurion, visit https://www.netsurion.com/eventtracker .

