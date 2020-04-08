New York, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Imaging Market by Technology, End user -Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03837540/?utm_source=GNW

In 2018, 2,088,849 breast cancer cases were diagnosed globally. Furthermore, growth in the geriatric population (as age contributes to the risk of breast cancer) and changing lifestyles, which have increased the overall possibility of cancer occurrence, presence of favorable reimbursement scenario, and implementation of breast density laws in major regions will further fuel the growth of market in near future. However, the side-effects of radiation exposure, and the growing adoption of refurbished imaging systems are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The ionizing breast imaging segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on technology, the market is segmented into ionizing imaging technologies and non-ionizing imaging technologies.Ionizing imaging technologies segment is categorized into five subsegments, namely, mammography (analog mammography, full-field digital mammography (FFDM), 3D breast tomosynthesis), positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT), molecular breast imaging/breast-specific gamma imaging (MBI/BSGI), positron emission mammography (PEM), and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) technology.



While, the non-ionizing breast imaging technologies market is further sub-segmented into breast MRI, breast ultrasound, automated whole-breast ultrasound (AWBU), breast thermography, electric impedance tomography, and optical imaging technologies. The ionizing breast imaging segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019, driven by the technological advancements in ionizing breast imaging technologies and rising awareness about the early screening and diagnosis of breast cancer.



The mammography segment to hold major share of the breast imaging market over market throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the mammography market is segmented into three major types—full-field digital mammography, analog mammography, and 3D breast tomosynthesis. Rising R&D by the key players operating in the market, technological advancements coupled with favorable reimbursement scenario in most of the developed countries is driving the growth of the mammography segment.



Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2019

The breast imaging market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the breast imaging market in 2019.



The growth of the breast imaging market in Europe is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of breast cancer and awareness regarding early breast cancer detection. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing number of regulatory approvals for advanced breast imaging modalities and the growing number of distribution collaborations and partnerships among market players are also supporting the growth of this market.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3– 21%

• By Designation: C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%



The major players in the market include Hologic, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Aurora Healthcare US Corp. (US), Allengers (India), Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US), Planmed Oy (Finland), Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. (US), Micrima Limited (UK), CMR Naviscan Corporation (US), SuperSonic Imagine (France), and Carestream Health (US), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the breast imaging market based on technology, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the breast imaging market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the breast imaging market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the breast imaging market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03837540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001