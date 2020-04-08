Dallas, Texas, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Size 2018, By Type (Humanized Mouse Models, Humanized Rat Models) By Application (Oncology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Toxicology, Hematopoiesis, Other Applications) By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutions) By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global humanized mouse and rat model market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global humanized mouse and rat model market have been studied in detail.

The global humanized mouse and rat model market is projected to reach USD 161 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. Rising demand for tailored medicine, growing number of research activities including humanized models and increasing number of R&D activities in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are the factors driving the growth of the humanized mouse and rat model market.

The use of laboratory animals in scientific and medical research is essential for the improvement of quality of life. Animal experiments are an integral part of understanding how basic systems of the body work, and what goes wrong with them to cause disease. They are also a necessary, and in some cases legally required, method of testing the efficacy and safety of the proposed treatments. About 28-100 million animals are experimented on and killed annually all over the globe, three fourths for medical purposes and the rest to test various products. A vast majority of medical breakthroughs have been possible because of animal-based research. Today, protection of animals is high on the agenda of most countries and sets limits on research. An increasing number of countries now have laws, regulations, or official guidance specific to animal experimentation that include work outside of research facilities and impose constraints beyond those set by general or animal welfare legislation.

The global humanized mouse and rat model market has been segmented based on type, application, and end user. By end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions. CROs is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America was the largest market for humanized mouse and rat model in 2018, while Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. International alliances for R&D activities in China, research in regenerative medicine in Japan and growth of the biomedical industry in India are some of the factors fueling growth of humanized mouse and rat model market in Asia.

Key players of the humanized mouse and rat model market include Charles River Laboratories, International, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Trans Genic, Inc., Genoway, Horizon Discovery Group, Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Crown Biosciences, Champions Oncology, HERA Biolabs, Vitalstar Biotechnology, Axenis and Harbour Antibodies among others.

