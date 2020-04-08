SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced certain unaudited preliminary first quarter 2020 operational results. Full financial results for the Company’s first quarter of 2020 will be provided on the Company’s earnings call scheduled for April 16, 2020.



First quarter 2020 estimated worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 10% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

The Company shipped 237 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the first quarter of 2020 compared with 235 in the first quarter of 2019.

As previously disclosed in an 8-K filed on March 16, 2020, the Company experienced disruption of procedures in countries with healthcare systems impacted early by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Company indicated that procedure volume and system placement disruption would expand as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, and the total impact of these disruptions could have a material impact on our financial results. In the latter half of March, the Company experienced a significant decline in procedure volume and postponements of system placements in the U.S. and Western Europe, as healthcare systems in those areas diverted resources to meet the increasing demands of managing COVID-19.

The Company is withdrawing its full year 2020 financial and procedure guidance. As the COVID-19 pandemic expands, unprecedented measures to slow the spread of the virus have been taken by governments and health care authorities globally, including the deferral of elective medical procedures and social contact restrictions, which have had, and will likely continue to have, a significant negative impact on our operations and financial results. Due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, and uncertain timing of global recovery and economic normalization, we cannot at this time estimate the future impact on our operations and financial results.

The Company is scheduled to report its first quarter 2020 results during a conference call on April 16, 2020, at which point the Company will discuss the first quarter 2020 financial results. Dial-in and webcast access information for both of these events are also available in the Investor Relations section of the Intuitive website.

