Dr. Chow to work with Draganfly to implement the Vital Intelligence camera and drone technology in the United States to combat COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Jack C. Chow as an advisory member to its Board.

Draganfly announced on March 26, 2020 that it had been selected as the exclusive global systems integrator for the Vital Intelligence Project a healthcare data services & deep learning company in conjunction with the University of South Australia, using technology developed with help from the Australian Department of Defence Science and Technology Group. The Vital Intelligence Project is a health and respiratory monitoring platform utilizing new and existing camera networks as well as UAVs and RPAS being immediately commercialized for health monitoring and detection of infectious and respiratory conditions.

Dr. Chow held the rank of ambassador as the Special Representative on Global HIV/AIDS for Secretary of State Colin Powell and as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Health and Science, the first U.S. diplomat of ambassador rank appointed to a public health mission. He led American diplomatic efforts in the establishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, and in countering global infectious diseases and bioterrorism threats.

In previous positions, Dr. Chow served as a senior official at the State Department's global affairs office, both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, the Public Health Service at HHS, the Fogarty International Center of NIH, and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. In the private sector, he has been a consultant on global health at the RAND Corporation, McKinsey & Company, and PRTM/PwC.

He is currently Distinguished Professor on Global Health at Carnegie Mellon University, Heinz College for Public Policy. He has served multiple times as a Sharkey Distinguished Visiting Scholar at Seton Hall University's School of Diplomacy and International Affairs. He was a 2013 Fellow at the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative, where he conducted research on the structure and design of national strategic policies.

“We are incredibly honoured to have Jack join our board of advisors. His experience working with the World Health Organization and his efforts on countering global infectious diseases and bioterrorism threats is incredibly insightful for the Vital Intelligence project that Draganfly has been selected to work on,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO.

“I am extremely honoured to have been asked to join Draganfly’s board of advisors,” said Dr. Chow. “Working with this extraordinary team which will commercialize a platform for health monitoring and detection of infectious and respiratory conditions is very important as we enter a new world in health services.”

Dr. Chow earned an MS in Health Policy from the University of California, Berkeley, his MD from the University of California, San Francisco, an MPA in International Policy from Harvard, and an MBA in Finance from the Chicago Booth School of Business.

Draganfly Board of Directors appointed Former White House Chief of Staff and US Secretary of Transportation Andrew H. Card as Director of the company in November 2019, Julie Myers Wood, Presidential Appointee and Former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security to the Draganfly board of advisors on March 3, 2020 and Molly Wilkinson, American Airlines VP of Regulatory Affairs and former Republican General Counsel for Homeland Security.

