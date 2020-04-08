SEATTLE, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colostrum is the first milk produced by mammals including cows, humans, and other mammals. It is highly nutritious and contains higher level of antibodies such as immunoglobulins (IgG) which promote proper health and growth to the infants and newborn animals. It can be also consumed during other stages of life in the form of supplements. The supplements are only produced by using cow’s colostrum which is known as bovine colostrum, it is rich in nutrients such as minerals, fats, vitamins, disease-fighting proteins, carbohydrates, and digestive enzymes. Cow’s colostrum is pasteurized and dried into pills and into powders. These supplements enhance immunity, helps to fight against infection and promote better gut health.

The global colostrum market is estimated to account for US$ 1,494.1 Mn in terms of value and 11,177.2 Metric Tons in terms of volume by the end of 2019.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3671

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness regarding the anti-aging benefits of bovine colostrum is expected to foster the market growth of the colostrum. Colostrum has a hormone growth factor that helps in cell regeneration if used on a regular basis. The growth hormone promotes the cell growth in the skin which enhances the elasticity and thickness of the skin which ultimately reduces the problem associated with aging. Thus growing usage of bovine colostrum for improving the health of the skin is expected to augment the market growth of colostrum.

Growing demand for colostrum from the food and beverage industry in the production of bars and snacks is expected to augment the market growth of colostrum. Colostrum is widely used in nutritional bars due to its various health benefits such as good bowel health, enhance cognitive functioning, offer cardio-protection, and also cease the growth of the cancer cell.

This is expected to hinder the market growth of colostrum.

Market Opportunities

Rising application of bovine colostrum in functional food and beverage especially in the U.S country is expected to offer enormous growth opportunities to the market of the colostrum. This is attributed to the growing number of health-conscious consumers in the region coupled with growing awareness regarding the health benefits of the functional food. Hence, this is expected to augment the market growth of colostrum over the forecast period.

Increasing disposable income of the consumer coupled with the growing importance of weight management is expected to offer new growth opportunities to the market of the colostrum. Bovine colostrum is widely used in the weight management products since they have multi-functional proteins and enzyme that facilitate fat loss and maintain lean body mass. Hence, the emerging weight management application will favor the market growth of the colostrum.

Key Takeaways:

Among Product type, whole colostrum powder segment dominated the global colostrum market in 2018, accounting for 46.8% share in terms of value, followed by skim colostrum powder and specialty colostrum powder, respectively.

Among application, infant food segment dominated the global colostrum market in 2018, accounting for 41.3% share in terms of value, followed by animal feed and functional food & nutritional supplements, respectively. Increasing demand for infant food is expected to drive market growth of colostrum over the forecast period. For instance, according to European Whey Processors Association, China’s infant formula consumption was pegged at 750 KT in 2015 which is expected to be at 1580 KT in 2020.

Market Trends:

Emerging new and advanced technologies for manufacturing colostrum-based products is a major trend in the market. Due to new technology more innovative products are being introduced into the market, for example, fast-dissolving ready-to-mix colostrum powders. This new product allows the consumer to easily mix colostrum powder with water for instant consumption. This is expected to foster the market growth of colostrum over the forecast period.

The rising trend of using skim colostrum powder across various food applications is projected to augment the market growth in the near future. Skim colostrum powder is gaining rapid adoption, especially among health-conscious people since it is non-fat milk. Moreover, it is also used across infant formula, confectionery industry, and the bakery sector. Therefore, the rising consumption of skim colostrum powder products is projected to foster market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Section: (Company names)

APS Biogroup

Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd

La Belle, Inc.

Sterling Technology

Good Health NZ Products Ltd

The Saskatoon Colostrum Co.Ltd

NIG Nutritionals Limited

Ingredia Nutritional

Cuprem Inc

Biotaris B.V.

Buy this Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3671

Taxonomy (Scope, segments)

By Product Type

Whole Colostrum Powder

Skim Colostrum Powder

Specialty Colostrum Powder

By Applications

Functional foods & Nutritional Supplements

Medical Nutrition Food

Animal Feed

Infant Food

Cosmetics

By Form

Organic

Conventional

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com