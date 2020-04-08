Announcement Page   
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces:   
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07 April, 2020) of £33.01m. 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07 April, 2020) of £33.01m. 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 07 April 2020  was:
  Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 60.21p54,830,002 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 58.06p  
Ordinary share price 44.00p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (26.92)%  
    
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 07/04/2020  