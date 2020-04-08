UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The Company hereby notifies that on the 8th of April 2020 amendment of the Articles of Association, which establishes that Supervisory Board of the Company is composed not from 5, but from 7 members (2 representatives of shareholder and 5 independent members), were registered in the Register of Legal Entities and entered into force.

The Articles of Association of the Company were amended by the decision of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, which is the body implementing the rights of the shareholder of the Company, on the 26th of March 2020.

More information the Company announced on 27th of March 2020 in the notice on the material event (link).

The Ministry of Finance is planning soon to initiate selection of two independent members of the Supervisory Board.

