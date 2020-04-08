WELLINGTON, Fla., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLX Energy Services” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today several additional cost reduction measures being taken in response to rapidly deteriorating market conditions as a result of the unprecedented demand destruction being caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in addition to the Saudi Arabia/Russia oil market share price war.

On March 9, 2020, the Company announced that it had initiated a cost rationalization program in which it implemented an approximately 360 person, or 22%, reduction in force. The Company is announcing today an additional reduction in its workforce of approximately 170 employees, which it expects to complete by April 10, 2020. In addition, the Company has instituted a widespread wage reduction program.

The aggregate impact of the reduction in force plus the wage reduction program being announced today, together with certain other cost reductions, is an approximate $23 million annualized reduction in costs on top of the approximately $45 million annualized reduction in costs announced on March 9, 2020.

KLX Energy Services ended the fiscal year with a cash balance of approximately $124 million and maintains an undrawn $100 million credit facility with a current availability of approximately $60 million and no debt maturities until November 2025. Ongoing efforts to cut costs and preserve liquidity will continue as demand for the Company’s products and services declines. “A strong financial position will continue to be a key differentiator for us and allow the Company to continue to explore strategic combinations,” stated Amin Khoury, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President of KLX Energy Services.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a leading U.S. onshore provider of mission critical oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells. KLX Energy Services’ experienced and technically skilled personnel are supported by a broad portfolio of specialized tools and equipment, including innovative proprietary tools developed by the Company’s in-house R&D team. KLX Energy Services supports its customers on a 24/7 basis from over 40 service facilities located in the major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States.

