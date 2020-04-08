With reference to stock exchange notice on 20 December 2019.

Mowi has today appointed Øyvind Oaland as Chief Operating Officer Farming Norway. Mr Oaland has held a variety of executive positions in Mowi and comes from the position of Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”). Mr Oaland holds a Masters in Veterinary Medicine from the Norwegian School of Veterinary Science.

“I am very pleased that Øyvind has accepted this challenge. He is very knowledgeable and possesses extensive farming experience after 20 years in various key positions at Mowi. Øyvind’ s appointment is a significant step towards facilitating increased license utilisation and reduced costs in Norway, our most important farming region. The new farming structure with separate COOs for Farming Norway, Scotland & Ireland, and Americas and the Faroes strengthens our leadership resources in farming and enables us to adopt an even more hands-on approach than today”, says Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi.

To replace Mr Oaland as CTO, Mowi has appointed Catarina Martins, Chief Sustainability Officer (“CSO”), to also take charge of Mowi’s global R&D team. Going forward Mrs Martins will be both CSO and CTO of Mowi. Mrs Martins holds a Masters in Marine Biology from Lisbon University in Portugal, a PhD in Animal Sciences from Wageningen University in the Netherlands and a MBA from The Norwegian School of Economics.

“Mowi’s commitment to sustainability and research and development is of utmost importance. Thus, I am delighted that Catarina is willing to also take charge of Mowi’s global R&D team. Catarina is a very competent and dedicated individual, and with this appointment I am sure that our global R&D team is in the best hands”, says Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi.

The changes will be effective from 14 April 2020, and the Group Management Team will from that date consist of:

CEO: Ivan Vindheim

CFO: Kristian Ellingsen

COO Farming Norway: Øyvind Oaland

COO Farming Scotland and Ireland: Ben Hadfield

COO Farming Americas and the Faroes: Per-Roar Gjerde

COO Sales & Marketing: Ola Brattvoll

COO Feed: Atle Kvist

Chief Technology Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer: Catarina Martins

Chief HR Officer: Anne Lorgen Riise

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.