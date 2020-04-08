TORONTO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network today announced Q1 2020 sales results. After a strong start to the year, the company achieved lower-than-anticipated Q1 2020 sales due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. In Q1 2020, Mercedes-Benz Canada achieved sales of 7,963 passenger vehicles and vans (-22.5% compared to Q1 2019).



Of the total sales, 7,017 represented passenger cars and luxury light trucks (-21.9% compared to Q1 2019). Following the strongest year of SUV sales in Mercedes-Benz Canada’s history, Q1 2020 again demonstrated how the exciting lineup of Mercedes-Benz Canada luxury light trucks is resonating with Canadian consumers. In Q1 2020, Mercedes-Benz Canada retailed 4,794 SUVs, versus 2,223 passenger cars. This means that in Q1 2020, SUVs accounted for 68.3% of Mercedes-Benz Canada sales, compared to 31.7% for passenger cars. Reflecting this trend, three of the top volume-drivers in Q1 2020 came from the company’s exceptional SUV lineup: the GLE SUV (+54.2% compared to Q1 2019); the GLS SUV (+9.5% compared to Q1 2019); and the GLC Coupe (+59.0% compared to Q1 2019).

Q1 2020 brought mixed results for the Pre-Owned division. Overall pre-owned volume decreased (3,019 pre-owned units retailed, -21.4% compared to Q1 2019), as did Certified Pre-Owned sales (2,625 CPO retailed, -14.2% compared to Q1 2019). However, the Certified Pre-Owned penetration rate did increase (+7.3% compared to Q1 2019).

Mercedes-Benz Vans retailed 946 units in Q1 2020 (-24.4% compared to Q1 2019).

“After a strong January and February to kick off the year, our sales have declined in the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Brian D. Fulton, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. “These results are challenging, but Mercedes-Benz Canada’s number one focus remains on ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers by strictly following all public health guidelines, while also supporting our dealer network and customers with generous support programs. We look forward to an eventual return to normalcy, which we hope will come as a result of good health across Canada as soon as possible.”

SALES Q1 YTD 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles* 7,017 8,981 -21.9 7,017 8,981 -21.9 Mercedes-Benz Vans 946 1,251 -24.4 946 1,251 -24.4 TOTAL* 7,963 10,232 -22.2 7,963 10,232 -22.2 *Q1 comparisons exclude Q1 2019 smart fortwo vehicles sales, which totalled 45 units

