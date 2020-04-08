Jacksonville FL, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTCPK:BWVI) announces 2020 Pulaski Recovery Season to commence in May and continuing throughout the dive season, including full scale surveys of both North Carolina and South Carolina sites and additional areas of interest. All plans going forward are contingent on confirmation that the current COVID-19 outbreak has been contained and the public is given the all clear to return to business as usual. The Company is using this time to complete major upgrades on the recovery vessel, Blue Water Rose, and the work is on schedule to date.



The Company and its project partner, Endurance Exploration Group, are looking forward to the Skinners Auction House online auction of several of the time pieces recovered from the Steamboat Pulaski. The watches selected for the sale can be viewed at https://www.skinnerinc.com/auctions/3364T , the online auction will be available starting April 6 and close April 14, 2020.

Keith Webb, CEO of Blue Water Ventures International, states, “The start of this year has been unlike any other for us all. We offer our best wishes for a speedy and smooth transition back to normal for everyone going forward. The Blue Water team is looking forward to going back to the Pulaski site and making lots of exciting news this coming season. Stay tuned!”

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCPK:EXPL) specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. For more information go to http://www.eexpl.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargo, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

Keith Webb

904-215-7601

kw@bwvint.com