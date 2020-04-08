SEATTLE, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiofrequency identification (RFID) refers to a technology where digital data is encoded in RFID tags and captured by a reader through radio waves. RFID is somewhat similar to barcodes although it has many advantages over the barcode. Unlike a barcode, an RFID tag can be read outside the line-of-sight. RFID finds applications in various end-use verticals such as inventory, asset tracking, ID badging, controlled access, supply chain management, personnel tracking, counterfeit prevention, transportation at toll booths, and more.
The U.S. RFID Tags market is estimated to account for US$ 368.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % over the forecasted period 2019-2027.
Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3643
Market Drivers
Key Takeaways
Market Trends
Increase in number of accidents is the motivating factor underlying the numerous commercial, governmental, and academic engagements for technology adaptation in vehicles, namely, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) using RFID technology, thus attributing to the expansion of the RFID tag market in this sector. RFID-based technologies are extensively implemented to improve security and safety, thus increasing the efficiency of the transportation system, ultimately saving costs. Therefore, they improve the way of living of the citizens.
RFID tag manufacturers have delivered steady improvements in data integrity and reliability through consistent improvements in manufacturing of chips. This trend is estimated to continue as firms such as Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd. are starting to gain traction in the U.S. market. This is further anticipated to drive intense competitive and benchmarking comparisons between the leaders to ensure their performances. Tag encoding technologies have also made significant advancements as new high-speed printer-encoders and new industrial equipment for high-volume encoding of RFID tags for distributed service-bureau operations have come to the market, thus making the RFID encoding process easy. Subsequently, total applied (15 to 50 cents) tag costs are declining steadily, thus opening the door to new applications as well as for new RFID tag manufacturing companies.
Competitive Section
Major companies involved in the U.S. RFID tags market are Impinj Inc., Confidex Ltd, RF Code Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., HID The U.S. Corporation, Alien Technology, AMS AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Omni- ID Ltd.
Buy this Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3643
Key Developments
Segmentation
Market Taxonomy:
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
CMI
Pune, INDIA
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
logo long.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: