BOSTON, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has launched an investigation into potential securities fraud by eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) and certain of its officers. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



This morning, analyst Muddy Waters Research issued a report providing that eHealth’s management may have misled investors regarding, among other things, member churn and on how eHealth books its revenue. Muddy Waters wrote that EHTH’s “member churn . . . skyrocketed,” and concluded “that EHTH is pursuing low quality, lossmaking growth while its LTVs are based on lower churn, pre-growth cohorts.” The stock is presently down approximately 17%.

If you purchased or acquired shares of EHTH and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com, or at https://shareholder.law/ehth .

