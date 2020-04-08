INDIANAPOLIS, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As social distancing and virtual operations become the new normal, Indiana-based payment solution company urges midsize and enterprise businesses to optimize their transaction procedures, close security gaps and prevent data compromise.

Credit card transactions are no longer just a convenience, but a critical component of business operations. The upsurge of internet usage and decrease in credit card handling during the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving many enterprises vulnerable to breach, theft and fraud.

Cybercriminals are using this time to breach security gaps at an alarming rate and continue to exploit the global crisis to their advantage. This affects companies who accept digital transactions as well as those who are still conducting essential in-person and over-the-phone payment processing.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of protecting your business and its bottom line as cyber threats are at their highest,” said Jason Spector, president of Enterprise Payment Systems. “Now is the time to be vigilant, use extreme caution and make sure you are taking the proper steps to promote security and reduce potential losses.”

While many organizations have reduced or suspended operations during the pandemic, several of those are taking the time to implement company-wide standards for enhanced security and imposing the required Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliances in their physical and online locations to minimize future losses and chargebacks.

“As we rally together to combat the effects the virus may have on our economy, we must also use this time to ensure the prosperity of companies today and in the future,” said Spector. “It is a top priority to bring awareness and education to business owners and enterprise organizations to mitigate security gaps and prevent vulnerability.”

To get more information on compliance protocol and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) visit pcisecuritystandards.org.

To learn more about what you can do to reduce the risk of fraudulent activity contact info@epssecure.com.

