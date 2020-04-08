FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in Allergan plc Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.0001 ordinary shares Date of dealing 07th April 2020





2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 13,899,072 4.22243%































































(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 13,899,072 4.22243%

































































(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 10,500 180.09 Purchase 340 178.26 Purchase 200 178.26 Purchase 200 178.26 Purchase 700 178.26 Purchase 300 178.26 Purchase 100 178.26 Purchase 7,289 178.26 Purchase 405 178.26 Purchase 450 178.26 Purchase 511 178.26 Purchase 713 178.26 Purchase 20 178.26 Purchase 12 178.26 Purchase 48 180.43 Purchase 59 178.26 Purchase 59 178.26 Purchase 127 178.26 Purchase 125 178.26 Sale 13,300 178.26 Sale 200 178.26 Sale 1,200 178.26 Sale 77 178.26 Sale 200 178.26 Sale 1,600 178.26 Sale 100 178.26 Sale 700 178.26 Sale 3,039 178.26 Sale 300 178.26 Sale 5,713 178.26 Sale 15,435 178.26 Sale 22 178.26







(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A



(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



