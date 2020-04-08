8 April 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

Awards of conditional shares under the 2020 Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)

On 3 April 2020, the Company granted the following conditional allocations of its ordinary shares under the Company's 2020 LTIP to two executive directors and eight other PDMRs:

Name of PDMR/Executive directorRoleNumber of conditional shares granted under 2020 LTIP
Ashley Almanza

 		Chief Executive Officer2,569,167
Tim Weller

 		Chief Financial Officer1,407,942
Mel Brooks

 		Regional President – Africa517,084
John Kenning

 		Regional CEO –  Americas1,083,837
Graham LevinsohnRegional CEO – Europe & Middle East799,738
Søren Lundsberg-NielsenGroup General Counsel580,227
Jesus RosanoCEO –Global Cash Solutions722,698
Stephane VerdoyGroup Sales & Marketing Director439,027
Sanjay Verma

 		Regional President – Asia612,425
Debbie WalkerGroup Corporate Affairs Director435,795

Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria. 

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.


Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche,
Company Secretary