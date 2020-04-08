8 April 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

Awards of conditional shares under the 2020 Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)

On 3 April 2020, the Company granted the following conditional allocations of its ordinary shares under the Company's 2020 LTIP to two executive directors and eight other PDMRs:

Name of PDMR/Executive director Role Number of conditional shares granted under 2020 LTIP Ashley Almanza



Chief Executive Officer 2,569,167 Tim Weller



Chief Financial Officer 1,407,942 Mel Brooks



Regional President – Africa 517,084 John Kenning



Regional CEO – Americas 1,083,837 Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO – Europe & Middle East 799,738 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 580,227 Jesus Rosano CEO –Global Cash Solutions 722,698 Stephane Verdoy Group Sales & Marketing Director 439,027 Sanjay Verma



Regional President – Asia 612,425 Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 435,795

Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2,569,167 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 3 April 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Tim Weller 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,407,942 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 3 April 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional President – Africa /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 517,084 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 3 April 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO - Americas/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,083,837 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 3 April 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO – Europe & Middle East/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 799,738 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 3 April 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 580,227 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 3 April 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO – Global Cash Solutions/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 722,698 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 3 April 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Stephane Verdoy 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Sales and Marketing Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 439,027 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 3 April 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Sanjay Verma 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional President - Asia/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 612,425 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 3 April 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 435,795 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 3 April 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche,

Company Secretary