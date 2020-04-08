8 April 2020
G4S PLC
(the “Company”)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').
Awards of conditional shares under the 2020 Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)
On 3 April 2020, the Company granted the following conditional allocations of its ordinary shares under the Company's 2020 LTIP to two executive directors and eight other PDMRs:
|Name of PDMR/Executive director
|Role
|Number of conditional shares granted under 2020 LTIP
|Ashley Almanza
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,569,167
|Tim Weller
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,407,942
|Mel Brooks
|Regional President – Africa
|517,084
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO – Americas
|1,083,837
|Graham Levinsohn
|Regional CEO – Europe & Middle East
|799,738
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|Group General Counsel
|580,227
|Jesus Rosano
|CEO –Global Cash Solutions
|722,698
|Stephane Verdoy
|Group Sales & Marketing Director
|439,027
|Sanjay Verma
|Regional President – Asia
|612,425
|Debbie Walker
|Group Corporate Affairs Director
|435,795
Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Ashley Almanza
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|2,569,167
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|3 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Tim Weller
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|1,407,942
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|3 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Mel Brooks
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional President – Africa /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|517,084
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|3 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|John Kenning
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO - Americas/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|1,083,837
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|3 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Graham Levinsohn
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO – Europe & Middle East/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|799,738
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|3 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|580,227
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|3 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jesus Rosano
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO – Global Cash Solutions/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|722,698
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|3 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Stephane Verdoy
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Sales and Marketing Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|439,027
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|3 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Sanjay Verma
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional President - Asia/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|612,425
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|3 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Debbie Walker
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s LTIP granted on 3 April 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|435,795
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|3 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche,
Company Secretary
G4S plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
