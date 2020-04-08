Copenhagen, 8 April 2020





The Annual General Meeting of EAC Invest A/S will take place on Thursday 30 April 2020 at 14.00 pm at East Asiatic House, Indiakaj 16, 2100 Copenhagen Ø.

Please find attached the notice including agenda and exhibit.





COVID-19

The injunctions and regulation adopted in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, including restrictions on public gatherings, are expected to have consequences on the conducting of the upcoming annual general meeting in EAC Invest A/S. The Company has, however, decided to convene and hold the annual general meeting on 30 April 2020, as originally planned. The general meeting will be held in accordance with the applicable rules and guidelines issued by public authorities. Furthermore, the Company will take any step necessary to ensure the health and security of all parties involved.

At the general meeting, the Company will only be represented by Chairman of the Board of Directors, Henning Kruse Petersen and if possible, CEO Martin Thaysen. The Company urges all shareholders not to participate physically at the general meeting, but instead by way of proxy form or vote by correspondence submitted prior to the annual general meeting.

Furthermore, shareholders may submit questions related to the items on the agenda in writing. The Company will reply to the questions in accordance with applicable regulations and limitations.

The Company hereby informs shareholders about potential limitations applicable to the shareholders’ access to the rooms where the annual general meeting will be held and that such limitation may hinder access based on a shareholder’s latest travel history, quarantine and/or indications of illness. If against expectation more than 10 individuals seek to attend the general meeting in person, this may impact the timing of and manner in which the meeting is conducted.





Sincerely,

EAC Invest A/S





For further information please contact:

Martin Thaysen, CEO, e-mail investorinformation@eac.dk









Attachments