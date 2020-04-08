Burbank, California, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Endocanna Health, Inc. (“Endocanna” or the “Company”), a research and development biotechnology company specializing in endocannabinoid DNA testing and precision cannabinoid formulations, announced today Dr. Ethan Russo, world renowned cannabinoid research contributor, has joined Endocanna Health’s Scientific Board (“Science Board” or the “Board”) as Chairman to lead the Board in clinical research both internally and with external partners.



“We are honored to have Dr. Russo as a part of the EndoCanna team and to have him lead our pursuit of validated scientific research and clinical trials,” said Len May, CEO and Co-Founder of Endocanna Health. “This is a crucial new addition for our Company, and our ongoing research into genomics and cannabinoids will continue the enhancement of our endo-compatibility product matching.”

Dr. Russo previously authored the most referenced cannabinoid study on PubMed pertaining to the entourage effect and has propelled cannabinoid research through clinical studies. Dr. Russo’s background makes him an ideal addition to the Board as he is a board-certified neurologist, psychopharmacology researcher, and former Senior Medical Advisor to GW Pharmaceuticals wherein he served as a consultant for three Phase III clinical trials of Sativex, a whole plant medicinal cannabis extract indicated for the relief of multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms and the treatment of severe neuropathic-related cancer pain.

Prior to his work with GW Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Russo was a clinical neurologist in Missoula, Montana, for 20 years in a practice with a strong chronic pain component. In 1995, he pursued a three-month sabbatical doing ethnobotanical research with the Machiguenga people in Parque Nacional del Manu, Peru.

“I am pleased to be associated with Endocanna Health and the promise that future research will elucidate the relationships between the endocannabinoid system and the human genome,” said Ethan Russo, MD, Founder of CReDO Science and Chairman of EndoCanna Health’s Science Board. “This kind of investigation portends to offer great contributions to improved health and quality of life.”

The Endocanna Health Science Board was established earlier this year. Dr. Russo joins Dr. Christopher Spooner, ND, Dr. Michael Tegan, and Len May, CEO of Endocanna Health, top researchers and advocates in the field of cannabinoids and genomics. Endocanna Health has put an emphasis on investing in credible cannabinoid science and research that positions the Company as a credible partner that adds significant value to new and ongoing research initiatives in genomics and cannabinoid science.

The Board seeks to formalize the process that Endocanna Health currently employs for vetting endocannabinoid, cannabinoid and genomics research to produce the Endo·Decoded consumer report and endo-compatibility product matching. The Board aims to do this by taking a deep look at the integral role of plant medicine in modern therapeutics as they pertain to genomics then evaluating and recommending current and future research in cannabinoids and phytomedicine Endocanna should be involved with, then by initiating research that investigates the link between genotypes, cannabinoids and personalized endo-compatibility.

About Endocanna Health, Inc.

Endocanna Health is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending algorithm and genetic superchip to deliver personalized cannabinoid DNA variant reports, Endo·Decoded™. DNA for the test is either collected through a simple saliva swab or from genetic data files downloaded from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. Endocanna's health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides a personalized experience and cannabinoid product suggestions consumers can take action on immediately.

