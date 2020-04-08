Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Investor news

April 8, 2020 at 18:00

Lassila & Tikanoja signs a new revolving credit facility

Lassila & Tikanoja plc has signed a new revolving credit facility of EUR 30 million. The revolving credit facility will mature in the second quarter of 2022. The agreement includes a one-year extension option. The agreement was signed with Danske Bank.

The revolving credit facility has two financial covenants that will be reviewed on a quarterly basis: the equity ratio and the ratio of net debt to EBITDA. The revolving credit facility is unsecured.

At the same time, Lassila & Tikanoja terminated its current EUR 30 million revolving credit facility, which would have matured in the third quarter of 2020.

The company’s revolving credit facility is unused at present.

For additional information, please contact:

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749





