The global deep brain stimulation devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, preference for targeted therapy, and technological advancements are driving the deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market growth.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 50 million people are living with epilepsy globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1.2% population of U.S. was suffering from epilepsy in 2015, which was around 3.4 million people including 470,000 children. In addition, according to the Shake It Up Australia Foundation, every 40 minutes, one Australian is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Increasing number of these neurological disorders is anticipated to further drive the market growth.



Technological advancements such as enhanced microelectrode designs, multi target stimulation, integrated implantable pulse generators, robot-assisted implantation, and individualized directed programming are expected to drive the market growth.Due to these advancements, deep brain stimulators have demonstrated greater efficacy and symptomatic relief in patients with movement disorders than conventional methods along with lesser adverse effects.



According to a study by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, improved electrode design has increased the efficiency of deep brain stimulators by reducing the frequency of surgical replacements and has led to reduced adverse effects.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The dual channel product segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to new product launches by key players in the market

• Based on application, the Parkinson’s disease segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing prevalence of the disease worldwide and increasing number of FDA approvals for Deep Brain Stimulation therapies

• The hospital end-use segment held the largest share in the market owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and favorable reimbursement policies

• North America dominated the DBS devices market with the highest revenue share in 2019 owing to rising prevalence of movement and psychiatric disorders, government initiatives, and increasing investment in R&D by the key players

• Some of the key players operating in the deep brain stimulation devices market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

