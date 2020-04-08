AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) , an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) and analytics solution provider, is pleased to announce Service Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Service Insurance Holdings) has selected the Cloverleaf business intelligence (BI) solution.



Based in Austin, Texas, Service Insurance Holdings is a privately-owned and operated insurance organization comprised of Service Lloyds Insurance Company and Service American Indemnity Company. Service Lloyds originally launched in 1982 providing workers’ compensation expertise focused in Texas. The companies started writing nationally in 2015 and today provide workers’ compensation coverage throughout the U.S. through partnerships with direct retail appointments and managing general agencies (MGAs).

“In reviewing our future growth and profitability strategy for our companies, we determined we needed to partner with a company to further enhance our sophistication in data analytics,” said Jacob Clymer, COO of Service Insurance Holdings. “We believe Cloverleaf brings the tools that will have an immediate business impact for us once implementation is complete.”

Cloverleaf offers a comprehensive BI solution for property and casualty (P&C) insurance company customers which provides access to real-time analytics for discovering trends and insights across the entire enterprise and enabling proactive business decisions that would not otherwise be possible. Customers can jump start more informed decision-making processes, ramp up new business, and realize an immediate ROI using Cloverleaf’s intuitive interface to access up-to-the-minute trend analysis, 100+ pre-built reports, dashboards, alerts and much more.

“The world as we know it continues to shift and change, and insurance companies must change with it,” said Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics. “The insights Service Lloyds gains by utilizing our solution in conjunction with reliable third-party data will help them continue to be nimble and responsible to customer needs, to launch new lines of business in new states rapidly, and to compete better than in the past. We look forward to working with our friends at Service Lloyds for many years to come.”

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

About Service Lloyds

Service Lloyds Insurance and Service American Indemnity are leaders in casualty insurance providing service and value to Texas employers since 1982, and nationally since 2015. The two companies are pooled and operate under Service Insurance Holdings, Inc., which is wholly owned by the Gray Family. For more information, please visit www.servicelloyds.com .

