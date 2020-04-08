Irvine, CA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the REAL Trends 500, the undisputed leading report ranking the performance of top residential real estate brokerage firms, First Team Real Estate ranks #28 in the nation among Independent Brokers with a closed sales volume of $5,955,747,589 in 2019, a 12.8% increase year-over-year. Thanks to well-established channels of internal communication and proprietary processes perfected over more than 40 years, First Team has consistently ranked as the #1 Independent Broker in Southern California for the last 18 years1, and its agents are able to continue to provide local homeowners seamless real estate services despite unprecedented changes to the industry and global economy.

Opening in 1976 with one office in Huntington Beach with five agents, First Team Real Estate has evolved into Southern California’s leading real estate company with 38 local offices and over 2,400 real estate professionals. Always adapting to the ever-changing real estate landscape, founder and CEO Cameron Merage has grown his company into a successful enterprise by putting the needs of his agents, and the clients they serve, first. Identified by REAL Trends as a top mover in terms of transactions and volume, First Team experienced it’s third-highest year in company history for 2019, bringing on 388 experienced sales associates2 with more than $1.4 Billion3 in recruited volume.

“My vision has always been to create a company culture of sharing, empowerment, and customer care,” explains Cameron Merage. “To have the impact and hard work of our real estate professionals, support staff, and family of companies recognized nationally shows just how groundbreaking our work is.”

Cameron’s vision and understanding of the sophisticated Southern California real estate market, coupled with the collective teamwork of his dedicated family of professionals, has allowed First Team to spread across the region, providing buyers and sellers with unrivaled customer service and a clear edge over the competition time and time again. First Team aggressively expanded into the San Diego real estate market in 2019 and has recently grown its presence within the High Desert, opening a second location in Victorville and winning the designation of ‘Best in the Desert’.

Through the evolving real estate landscape, First Team Real Estate has always remained a dominant force in the market, adapting and overcoming through good markets and bad thanks to innovative marketing strategies, leading tech tools, and hard work. With the latest designation as a top independent broker and top core service provider, the company is well-positioned to continue supporting local homeowners with a signature brand of client-focused service through these uncertain times and for decades to come.

1 Top broker report published in January 2020 based on data available from 7/1/2001-12/31/2019, all CRMLS, all brokers

2 Total new agents added from 1/01/19 – 12/31/19

3 According to Trendgraphix data available from 01/01/19 – 12/31/19 for ALL CRMLS. First Team’s® numbers include internal reporting. © First Team® Real Estate. All rights reserved.

Sandy Chang First Team 949 988 3029 sandychang@firstteam.com