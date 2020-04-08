Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
Paris, April 8th, 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document.
This Universal Registration Document was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).
It is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be accessed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.jcdecaux.com.
This Universal Registration Document includes the following documents: the 2019 annual financial report, the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance and the description of the share buyback program.
For further information, please contact:
Arnaud COURTIAL
Head of Investor Relations
Sainte-Apolline
78378 Plaisir Cedex
France
Tel: +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93
Email: arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com
Key Figures for JCDecaux
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
