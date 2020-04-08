SALT LAKE CITY, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroServe, a Savage Company, offers peace of mind during these challenging times with safe, hygienic decontamination services for public and private spaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. With 18 locations across the United States, EnviroServe SafeSite℠ COVID-19 cleaning service provides EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfectants and a proven process to disinfect and sterilize locations including:

Warehouses

Manufacturing facilities

Shipping and distribution centers

Public shopping centers

Offices

Schools

Public transportation

Over-the-road vehicles

Hospitals and medical clinics

Nursing homes

“With 30 years of experience in decontamination and emergency response services, no facility is too small or too large for our teams to handle,” said Mike McBride, Senior Vice President and Industry Unit Leader. “Over the past several weeks our teams have been helping our Customers and communities stay safe by providing EnviroServe SafeSite℠ services. We have decontaminated offices, warehouses, shopping centers including national retail and pharmacy chains, a Fortune 100 beverage company’s packaging facility, government facilities, shipping and distributions centers, and light and heavy manufacturing facilities and worksites; among other projects. Through EnviroServe SafeSite℠, we help provide peace of mind that your facilities are clean and disinfected.”

Benefits of EnviroServe SafeSite℠ COVID-19 cleaning services include:

24/7 site decontamination and sanitation

Disposal of hazardous and infectious waste

Safe re-entry 20 minutes after cleaning service

For immediate service, call EnviroServe’s Emergency Response Team at (800) 488-0910 or request service online at www.enviroserve.com.

About EnviroServe, A Savage Company

Across its “when you need us, where you need us” network, EnviroServe safely remediates and prevents environmental releases, manages waste, and responds to emergency and catastrophic events. EnviroServe offers comprehensive environmental services including 24-hour emergency spill and disaster response, soil and groundwater remediation, specialized industrial and storage tank services, waste transportation and disposal services, railroad services and AAR repairs, facility decontamination, oil and gas services, and PCB removal.

Jeff Hymas EnviroServe 801-944-6584 jeffhymas@savageservices.com