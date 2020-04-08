Yamaha Motor Corp., USA’s, annual Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) University is scheduled to return to Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia this June 24 to 26 during the 2020 GNCC series.

MARIETTA, Ga., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA's, annual Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) University is scheduled to return to Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia this June 24 to 26 during the 2020 GNCC series. While the racing season has been postponed, Yamaha remains committed to bringing back this inspiring and educational hands-on event for up-and-coming racers when the race series resumes.



“We are looking forward to another great GNCC University this year and are working closely with Racer Productions and Snowshoe Mountain Resort to ensure we are not only prepared to host a successful event per the current schedule, but we do so appropriately and safely based on current conditions,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports group marketing manager. “A primary reason this event is so popular with attendees is because it affords ambitious amateur riders the opportunity to grow their skill set with the help of seasoned pros and champions. They are then able to put their learnings into practice that same weekend at one of the most challenging GNCC races of the year.”

“I look forward to GNCC University at the Snowshoe Campus every year,” said Tim Cotter, GNCC University’s Dean of Dirt. “The University promotes a unique learning environment for off-road riders paired with the best athletes in the world. Their classroom is a 10,000-acre lab with every kind of obstacle you can imagine, allowing the GNCC University attendees to substantially improve their off-road riding performance upon graduating.”

A panel of current and pastime Yamaha racing champions and professionals will instruct as many as 80 total students in either ATV- or motorcycle-related sessions. Celebrating 26 years of racing at a pro-level, XC1 Pro ATV rider Johnny Gallagher will lead this year’s Yamaha Racing ATV instructors, along with five-time GNCC XC1 Pro ATV champion – and current undefeated series leader – Walker Fowler, and 12-time WXC ATV champion Traci Pickens. The two-wheel class will be led by seven-time AMA National Enduro Champion and AmPro Yamaha Racing team owner Randy Hawkins, five-time AMA National Hare Scramble Champion Jason Raines, XC1 Open Pro motorcycle rider Layne Michael, XC2 250 Pro motorcycle rider Michael Witkowski, along with the WXC bike competitors Rachael Archer and current unbeaten series leader Becca Sheets.

During the GNCC University, students will participate in lectures about sportsmanship, training, proper nutrition, and mental preparation, along with practicing how to tackle hills, grass tracks, woods, rocks, mud, and starts in a competitive setting. Groups will be determined according to bike size and rider skill level to ensure everyone is learning with comparable peers.

Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis with 80 openings evenly split between ATV and motorcycle disciplines. Tuition for GNCC University starts at $300 per student. To be the first in line for registration information on the 2020 Yamaha GNCC University, message @YamahaOutdoors on Instagram or Facebook.

