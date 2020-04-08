



Amsterdam, the Netherlands, April 8, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM). Unlike past general meetings, due to the COVID-19 health risk, Ahold Delhaize had urged shareholders not to attend this AGM in-person. Instead shareholders were asked to vote and submit questions in advance of the meeting.







The voting rights of approximately 655 million shares were represented and exercised through electronic or written proxy during or in advance of the meeting. The meeting was webcast live via the Ahold Delhaize corporate website.







Shareholders adopted Ahold Delhaize’s 2019 financial statements and agreed to the proposed 2019 annual dividend of €0.76 per common share, to be paid on April 23, 2020.







Shareholders adopted all other proposals on the agenda, including the appointment of Natalie Knight as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board and the appointments of Helen Weir and Frank van Zanten as members of the Supervisory Board. They also bid farewell to Jeff Carr, outgoing CFO and Member of the Management Board, and Jacques de Vaucleroy, outgoing Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board.







