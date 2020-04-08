New York, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Release Mechanism, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879557/?utm_source=GNW



The global controlled release drug delivery market size is estimated to reach USD 69.8 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The benefits associated with controlled release drug delivery systems, such as increased therapeutic efficacy, less side effects, and low treatment cost are the factors driving the market growth.



These technologies offer various benefits over traditional delivery forms, such as reduced dosage and dosage frequency, enhanced patient compliance, less gastrointestinal side effects, uniform drug effect, improved drug efficacy and safety, and reduced fluctuation of plasma drug levels.



Presence of multiple in-vivo biological barriers that affects the absorption, bioavailability, and stability of the drug has open wide horizon for the controlled release drug delivery products.For instance, controlled release drug delivery system has enabled delivery of even large and complex molecules such as DNA/RNA, proteins and polypeptides.



Additionally, the rising awareness among healthcare professionals, regarding the advantage of controlled release drug delivery systems over conventional systems is expected to drive the demand for the market in long run.



Rapidly increasing geriatric and pediatric population is one of the major factors fueling the demand for controlled release drug delivery systems, due to high cases prescription non-adherence in this age-group.Innovations in various drug delivery systems has been providing geriatric and pediatric population with easy solutions, which are further propelling the market.



Controlled release of drug delivery systems can be altered according to required dosage over a specific period of time.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Based on application, oral controlled release systems held the largest market share in 2019 owing to increasing usage and ease of convenience offered for administration of medication

• Targeted drug delivery is poised to be the fastest growing technology segment during the forecast period owing to various benefits of the technology, such as increased safety and therapeutic efficacy

• Osmotic delivery is projected to witness the fastest CAGR in the activation modulation drug delivery systems during the forecast period, due to the ability of this release mechanism to not be affected by various factors, such as pH, food consumption, and gastrointestinal motility

• North America held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure facilities, increasing R&D activities and existence of major market players

• Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising investments by dominant players in the region along with developments in the of pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries, such as India and China

• Some of the prominent companies operating in the controlled release drug delivery market are Orbis Biosciences, Inc.; Merck and Co., Inc.; Alkermes plc; Johnson and Johnson; Coating Place, Inc.; Corium International, Inc.; Depomed, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc; Aradigm Corporation; and Capsugel

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879557/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001