TORONTO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the first quarter 2020.



Ended Q1 2020 with over $51M in total backlog. Of this, over $30M is due in Q2 2020

Generated $3.5M in cash in Q1 and ended the quarter with $5.2M in net cash on the balance sheet

Included in the Q1 2020 net loss was a non-cash expense to reduce the intangible asset from an acquisition in 2016 due to increased market uncertainty going forward

First Quarter Results : (three months ended Feb 28, 2020 compared with three months ended Mar 1, 2019)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Sales $24,538,000 $25,390,000 Gross Margin 3,960,000 6,754,000 Gross Margin (%) 16.1% 26.6% Operating Earnings (1): 242,000 3,318,000 • R&D Investment 1,081,000 1,116,000 • R&D Tax Credits (172,000) (205,000) • Foreign Exchange Loss 49,000 156,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 299,000 271,000 • Impairment of Intangibles 1,145,000 - Net (Loss) Earnings before Tax (2,160,000) 1,980,000 • Income Tax 469,000 807,000 • Non-controlling Interests (32,000) (45,000) Net (Loss) Earnings After Tax ($2,597,000) $1,218,000 (Loss) Earnings per share - basic ($0.11) $0.05 - diluted ($0.11) $0.05

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q1 2020 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

Continued to receive orders across FTG at consistent historical rates through Q1

Through ongoing improvements in working capital management and some significant advance payments on future orders, improved FTG’s net cash position to $5.2M

Went live with FTG standard ERP System in Circuits Fredericksburg site

Achieved AS9100 certification of FTG Circuits Fredericksburg site

Maintained a number of other certifications across FTG through regularly planned external audits

For FTG, overall sales decreased by $0.9M or 3.4% from $25.4M in Q1 2019 to $24.5M in Q1 2020. Circuits Fredericksburg contributed $2.1M in Q1 2020, compared to $0 last year. Impacting sales in Q1 2020 was a $2M drop in simulator related sales compared to Q1 last year. Also negatively impacting sales in Q1 2020 was the shutdown of FTG’s operations in Tianjin, China for the month of February.

The Circuits Segment sales were up $1.3M, or 8.2% in Q1 2020 versus Q1 2019. Included in Q1 2020 were sales of $2.1M from Circuits Fredericksburg, acquired in July last year. The drop in sales at existing sites was at FTG Circuits Toronto. The lower activity was not due to a reduction in orders, and activity recovered towards the end of Q1.

For the Aerospace segment, sales in Q1 2020 were $8.1M compared to $10.2M in Q1 last year. Simulator related sales were down $2M in Q1 2020, which impacted all three sites. Simulator revenues are expected to rebound in the second half of 2020 as the backlog in simulator work at the end of Q1 2020 was over $8.0M.

Gross margins in Q1 2020 were $4.0M or 16.1% compared to $6.8M or 26.6% in Q1 2019. The lower sales hurt margins in Q1 this year, as did the overhead costs of the Circuits Fredericksburg facility.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG for Q1 2020 was $1.0M compared to $3.3M in Q1 2019.

The following table reconciles EBITDA(2) to the net earnings for the trailing 12 months as at Feb 28, 2020.

Trailing 12

Months Net earnings to equity holders of FTG 2,243,000 Add: Interest, accretion 391,000 Income taxes 3,408,000 Depreciation/Amortization/Stock Comp./Impairment 6,881,000 EBITDA $12,923,000

(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net loss after tax at FTG in Q1 2020 was $2.6M or ($0.11) per diluted share compared to a net profit of $1.2M or $0.05 per diluted share in 2018. Net profit after tax in Q1 2020 was impacted by the lower sales and by the write down of the intangible asset related to the acquisition of the Teledyne PCT business in 2016, due to increased uncertainty in the aerospace and defense market.

The Circuits segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $0.8M in Q1 2020 compared to $2.3M in Q1 2019.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was ($0.8M) in Q1 2020 (excluding the non-cash intangible asset expense) versus $0.6M in Q1 2019. The drop is due primarily to reduced sales from the simulator related market and the shutdown of Aerospace Tianjin in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As at February 28, 2020, the Corporation’s net working capital was $25.8M, compared to $28.6M at year-end in 2019. All debt is classified as current as the bank facility agreement currently in place expires in less than 12 months. Activity is underway to obtain a new bank facility in 2020.

Net cash at the end of Q1 2020 was $5.2M compared to net cash of $2.2M at the end of 2019.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) February 28, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 10,152 $ 7,647 Accounts receivable 19,199 21,085 Contract assets 556 432 Income tax receivable 247 - Inventories 20,489 21,990 Prepaid expenses 1,476 1,770 52,119 52,924 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 13,923 13,830 Right-of-use assets 13,434 - Deferred income tax assets 724 724 Investment tax credits receivable 2,983 3,035 Deferred development costs 267 279 Intangible assets and other assets, net 1,152 2,585 Total assets $ 84,602 $ 73,377 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 14,566 $ 17,104 Provisions 920 946 Contract liabilities 4,154 216 Bank debt 4,966 5,416 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,729 - Income tax payable - 639 26,335 24,321 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 11,792 - Deferred tax payable 1,332 1,297 Total liabilities 39,459 25,618 Equity Retained earnings $ 15,148 $ 17,745 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,610 ) (1,554 ) 13,538 16,191 Share capital Common Shares 19,323 19,323 Preferred Shares 2,218 2,218 Contributed surplus 8,984 8,933 Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 44,063 46,665 Non-controlling interest 1,080 1,094 Total equity 45,143 47,759 Total liabilities and equity $ 84,602 $ 73,377







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Earnings Three months ended (Unaudited) February 28, March 1, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Sales $ 24,538 $ 25,390 Cost of sales Cost of sales 19,199 17,808 Depreciation of plant and equipment 994 828 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 385 - Total cost of sales 20,578 18,636 Gross margin 3,960 6,754 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 3,431 3,242 Research and development costs 1,081 1,116 Recovery of investment tax credits (172 ) (205 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 46 43 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 12 - Amortization of intangible assets 299 271 Interest expense on bank debt, net 41 77 Accretion on lease liabilities 137 - Stock based compensation 51 74 Foreign exchange loss 49 156 Impairment of intangible assets 1,145 - Total expenses 6,120 4,774 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (2,160 ) 1,980 Current income tax expense 434 777 Deferred income tax expense 35 30 Total income tax expense 469 807 Net (loss) earnings $ (2,629 ) $ 1,173 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ (32 ) $ (45 ) Equity holders of FTG $ (2,597 ) $ 1,218 (Loss) earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.05







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income Three months ended (Unaudited) February 28, March 1, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 Net (loss) earnings $ (2,629 ) $ 1,173 Other comprehensive loss to be reclassified to net (loss) earnings in subsequent periods: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments 248 (12 ) Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (382 ) (67 ) Change in tax impact 96 17 (38 ) (62 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,667 ) $ 1,111 Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ (2,653 ) $ 1,116 Non-controlling interest $ (14 ) $ (5 )







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Three months ended February 28, 2020 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated other Non- (Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed comprehensive

controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus loss Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2019 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 17,745 $ 8,933 $ (1,554 ) $ 46,665 $ 1,094 $ 47,759 Net (loss) earnings - - (2,597 ) - - (2,597 ) (32 ) (2,629 ) Stock-based compensation - - - 51 - 51 - 51 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - 230 230 18 248 Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax impact - - - - (286 ) (286 ) - (286 ) Balance, February 28, 2020 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 15,148 $ 8,984 $ (1,610 ) $ 44,063 $ 1,080 $ 45,143 Three months ended March 1, 2019 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated Other Non- (Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed Comprehensive controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus loss Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2018 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 11,687 $ 8,672 $ (774 ) $ 41,126 $ 1,181 $ 42,307 Net earnings (loss) - - 1,218 - - 1,218 (45 ) 1,173 Stock-based compensation - - - 74 - 74 - 74 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - (52 ) (52 ) 40 (12 ) Net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges net of tax impact - - - - (50 ) (50 ) - (50 ) Balance, March 1, 2019 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 12,905 $ 8,746 $ (876 ) $ 42,316 $ 1,176 $ 43,492







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended (Unaudited) February 28, March 1, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following: Operating activities Net (loss) earnings $ (2,629 ) $ 1,173 Items not affecting cash: Stock-based compensation 51 74 Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 6 7 Effect of exchange rates on US dollar debt 53 (14 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 1,040 871 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 397 - Amortization of intangible assets 299 271 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3 3 Impairment of intangible assets 1,145 - Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes 87 346 Accretion on lease liabilities 137 - Increase in net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of taxes (286 ) (50 ) Net change in non-cash operating working capital 4,022 (4,087 ) 4,325 (1,406 ) Investing activities Additions to plant and equipment (1,046 ) (391 ) Recovery (additions) of contract and other costs 6 (18 ) (1,040 ) (409 ) Net cash flow from (used in) operating and investing activities 3,285 (1,815 ) Financing activities Increase in bank indebtedness - 995 Repayments of bank debt (503 ) (509 ) Lease liability payments (446 ) - (949 ) 486 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow 169 (71 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash flow 2,505 (1,400 ) Cash, beginning of the period 7,647 5,026 Cash, end of period $ 10,152 $ 3,626 Disclosure of cash payments Payment for interest $ 55 $ 81 Payments for income taxes $ 979 $ 738



