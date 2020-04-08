REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today named Amir Jafari as the company’s new CFO. In this role, Jafari will tap into his history of helping companies significantly elevate their financial performance through strong processes that emphasize innovation and teamwork.



[Tweet This: Please welcome new CFO Amir Jafari to the @Reputation_com executive bench! #ReputationMatters]

Reputation Matters Now More Than Ever

Social media and online reviews are now ubiquitous, giving consumers unprecedented access to knowledge about the brands they interact with. Consumers use this knowledge to decide where they spend their money, making reputation management more important than ever for businesses. At the center of it all is customer experience (CX) and continual interaction between customers and brands. Whether a customer’s feedback is positive or negative, it is vital for businesses to manage their online listings, immediately respond to customer feedback, and use that feedback to further refine the experience for customers. In this vein, Reputation.com is the only platform that helps brands achieve these goals in order to improve both CX and their bottom line.

“I’ve watched the CX market evolve over the years, and it's clearly more important than ever for businesses to have a CX strategy in place,” said Jafari. “With a customer-first mentality as part of its DNA, Reputation.com is uniquely positioned to thrive as the leader in CX and reputation management. I am honored to join Reputation.com’s purpose-driven management team, and I am committed to helping Reputation.com execute its goals and build on its momentum."

As CFO, Jafari will oversee Reputation.com’s HR, IT, real estate, corporate development and finance operations while helping develop a long-term strategy to ensure the company continues on its current growth trajectory. Over the past 15-plus years, Jafari has held a number of key financial roles across a variety of organizations. He most recently spent five years at ServiceNow, where he helped create the Finance and Legal business unit, which he ultimately led as the VP and general manager. Prior to this, he served as the company’s vice president of finance and corporate controller. Jafari also served as senior director of finance and assistant controller at Atmel Corp., and director of financial planning and analysis at InvenSense. Jafari has also held financial positions at Magellan Navigation, AppliedMicro and Memec.

“Amir’s history of innovative leadership of financial teams and affinity for the CX space make him a perfect addition to the Reputation.com team,” said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. “He has demonstrated impressive growth and results at every stop during his career, thanks to both his financial know-how and ability to effectively manage teams. As CFO, Amir will play a key role in helping the company continue to meet and exceed its goals and further our mission of enabling businesses of all types deliver the best possible experience to their customers.”

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category. We continue to lead the charge with the only proven, unified CX and online reputation management platform, and innovative, customer-driven solutions. Our SaaS-based Reputation.com platform manages tens of millions of consumer reviews and consumer interactions across hundreds of thousands of touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score are based on more than a decade of deep machine-learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted CX improvements — and increase their ability to get found, get chosen and get better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

Media Contact:

Brigit Valencia

BOCA Communications

360.597.4516

reputation@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18e69956-fbd1-41f5-bed6-02d7c761cc14