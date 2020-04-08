TORONTO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada’s leading alternatives asset managers, is pleased to announce the launch of its first liquid alternative mutual fund, Ninepoint FX Strategy Fund. The Fund combines the true diversification effect of alternative investing with the flexibility of daily liquidity, and is now available to all Canadian investors.



In recent weeks, with the onset of the coronavirus crisis, traditional investment strategies have left investors with little protection from the significant drawdowns the market has experienced. Through Ninepoint FX Strategy Fund, investors get exposure to low correlated currency trading on global macroeconomic and financial trends, a strategy that may be particularly advantageous when bond and equity markets are in turmoil.

“The global impact of COVID-19 has drastically impacted the markets. The timing of this fund launch presents a unique opportunity for investors. Historically this FX strategy has had low correlation to public equities or fixed income markets” said James Fox, Ninepoint Partners’ Co-CEO and Managing Partner.

Investment Approach

The Fund employs a three-step process, in which fundamental market drivers are identified to predict currency returns and volatilities, in order to produce an optimized foreign exchange portfolio:



1) Tracks macroeconomic and financial factors 2) Predicts returns and volatilities in liquid markets 3) Optimizes based on risk/return tradeoff

The investment objective of Ninepoint FX Strategy Fund is to generate long term total returns by investing globally in FX futures on a long/short basis. To achieve the investment objective, the Sub-Advisor will utilize several investment trading methodologies collectively known as the “FX Strategy”, at the standard level of risk to invest in foreign currency futures utilizing a Bayesian statistical model to identify current drivers of currency returns. The Fund may also have exposure to gold through investment in future contracts.



The Fund will be sub-advised by P/E Global LLC, a Boston-based specialist quantitative currency manager. P/E’s systematic, quantitative approach to currency trading based on fundamental factors is backed by the firm’s 15 years of experience, including the 2008 financial crisis, where its strategy not only protected investor capital but also yielded positive returns.

Fund Availability

Ninepoint Partners is committed to offering access to diverse alternatives to Canadian investors. Ninepoint FX Strategy will be available for purchase on or about April 8, 2020

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $6 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

For more information, press only:

Mary Victoria Falzarano

561-578-0697

MVF@WealthMattersConsulting.Com

For more information on Fund:

https://www.ninepoint.com/funds/ninepoint-fx-strategy-fund/

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Important information about these Funds, including their investment objectives and strategies, purchase options, and applicable management fees, performance fees (if any), and expenses, is contained in their prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees, other charges and expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities of the Funds.

The Ninepoint FX Strategy Fund is generally exposed to the following risks. See the simplified prospectus of the Fund for a description of these risks: Borrowing Risk; Collateral Risk; Commodity Risk; Concentration Risk; Credit Risk; Currency Risk; Cybersecurity Risk; Derivatives Risk; Foreign Investment Risk; Inflation Risk; Interest Rate Risk; Leverage Risk; Liquidity Risk; Market Risk; Performance Fee Risk; Securities Lending, Repurchase and Reverse Purchase Transactions Risk; Series Risk; Short Selling Risk; Small Company Risk; Specific Issuer Risk; Sub-adviser Risk; Substantial Securityholder Risk; Tax Risk

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The risks associated with investing in a Fund depend on the securities and assets in which the Fund invests, based upon the Fund’s particular objectives. There is no assurance that any Fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. There is no guarantee that the full amount of your original investment in a Fund will be returned to you. The Funds are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. Please read a Fund’s prospectus or offering memorandum before investing.