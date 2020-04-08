Transaction in Own Shares
8 April 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 8 April 2020 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares and “B” Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:
|Date of purchase
|Number of “A” shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|08 April 2020
|187,769
|17.4760 EUR
|16.9360 EUR
|17.1695 EUR
|BATS (BXE)
|08 April 2020
|426,650
|17.4840 EUR
|16.9320 EUR
|17.1770 EUR
|Chi-X (CXE)
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
|Date of purchase
|Number of “B” shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|08 April 2020
|882,921
|1,478.60 GBp
|1,434.40 GBp
|1,453.24 GBp
|LSE
|08 April 2020
|105,732
|1,469.00 GBp
|1,434.40 GBp
|1,452.39 GBp
|BATS (BXE)
|08 April 2020
|100,454
|1,478.20 GBp
|1,436.20 GBp
|1,452.77 GBp
|Chi-X (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme on January 30, 2020.
In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to and including April 27, 2020.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares
