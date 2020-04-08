SALINAS, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of 1st Capital Bank (OTC Pink: FISB) today announced changes to its executive team to further its mission to serve the business community along California’s Central Coast. Samuel D. Jimenez has been named chief executive officer, and Jon D. Ditlevsen, the Bank’s executive vice president and chief lending officer since 2013, will assume the role of president.



Jimenez brings to the bank nearly thirty years of banking experience, including six years as chief operating officer of Bank of Commerce Holdings, Sacramento, California. His background also includes service as chief financial officer and director of risk management in a community bank setting, as well as eleven years as a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation examiner. Jimenez will be responsible for setting the overall strategic direction of the bank.

“Notwithstanding the unprecedented societal and economic challenges we currently are experiencing, I am honored and excited to join the team at 1st Capital. I look forward to working closely with the board, management team, and our committed employees toward maintaining and restoring the prosperity of our customers, communities, and shareholders,” said Jimenez.

Ditlevsen has been promoted to president, which will allow him to leverage his team of exceptional bankers who have so effectively served the community and delivered seven years of continuous growth. As president, he will be responsible for executing the bank’s strategic initiatives to meet its growth, revenue and expansion objectives.

A veteran banker on the Central Coast, Ditlevsen has over 30 years of financial institution experience, including working at community, regional and national banks. He has worked in a variety of leadership, sales, credit and lending capacities.

“We have built a team of dedicated and client centric bankers, and I look forward to continuing my association with the bank in the role of president,” Ditlevsen said. “The growth and success of the bank wouldn’t have been possible without the support and dedication of our employees, directors and especially our clients.”

“We believe Sam and Jon, working together with Chief Financial Officer Mike Winiarski and Chief Credit Officer Dale Diederick, will create the kind of synergy necessary to drive the bank forward and create shareholder value,” said 1st Capital Chair Kurt Gollnick. “The board has assembled a seasoned and highly reputable executive management team that we believe is exceptionally well suited to take the bank to the next level as the premier community bank serving the Central Coast.”

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank’s markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City and San Luis Obispo, and a loan production office in Santa Cruz. The bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, Calif. 93901. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender | SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000

Media Inquiry:

David A. Szafranski

dave.szafranski@1stcapitalbank.com

831.264.4022