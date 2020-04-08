OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

8 April 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 1,549,764 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 8 April 2020 at a price of 45.4p per share equivalent to the current NAV of 42.9p, as announced on 2 April 2020, grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 10 May 2019, as supplemented by a supplementary prospectus dated 13 March 2020). These shares were issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £40 million, with an over-allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 20 April 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 308,948,335 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Parisha Kanani

Company Secretary

0203 935 3520