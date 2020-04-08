DALLAS, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry”) today announced it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets. 

Berry will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date:Thursday, May 7, 2020 
Live Call Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in:877-491-5169 from the U.S.
 720-405-2254 from international locations
Live Call Passcode:2465259
  

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates:Through Thursday, May 21, 2020 
Replay Dial-in:855-859-2056 from the U.S. 
 404-537-3406 from international locations 
Replay Passcode:2465259
  

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events.

