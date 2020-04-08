SARASOTA, FLORIDA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revcontent, leading content discovery platform, today announced the release of Zip Code and DMA Targeting for advertisers, the latest in a series of product upgrades. With Zip Code Targeting, advertisers now have the unique and timely opportunity to connect users in hyper-local markets with the most relevant content, offers and products.

With local news consumption on the rise and users consuming more content about the regions they live in, advertisers are able to effectively reach consumers in specific metros and postal codes. Local businesses and brick-and-mortar stores are now able to effectively utilize native traffic to reach users within a certain distance from their locations. For brands with geo-specific offers, they can target large metro regions, helping them spend their budget wisely and attract relevant customers.

“As Comscore reports an 89 percent increase in the consumption of local news, we know it’s more important than ever to offer this level of granular targeting within our platform. We’re thrilled to launch Zip Code and DMA Targeting and help brands make intelligent, relevant buying decisions,” said Richard Marques, CEO of Revcontent.

“Advertisers have access to a whole new level of granularity with hyperlocal targeting capabilities, said Sharon Lyon, Vice President of Sales and Operations at Revcontent. “They’re able to capitalize on markets worth more to their brand and adjust costs accordingly.”

As the company becomes one of the biggest players in local news with hundreds of specific markets under the world’s largest media conglomerates, Revcontent advertisers have access to over 13 billion monthly impressions on premium publishers such as History.com, Nasdaq, Salem Media Group, Patch, Salon, Boston.com, Washington Examiner, Frankly Media, and more.

About Revcontent

Revcontent is a leading content discovery platform helping advertisers drive a highly engaged audience through technology and partnerships with some of the world’s largest media brands.

