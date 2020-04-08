OMAHA, Neb., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is donating additional industrial grade alcohol from its facility in York, Neb. for the production of hand sanitizer to the states of Nebraska and Iowa.

“To help curb the spread of COVID-19, we are pleased to provide our local communities with a product that is essential in the production of hand sanitizer,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains Inc. “Hand sanitizer has been in limited supply, and we are eager to help fill a critical need.”

Green Plains is providing industrial B Grade alcohol to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln as well as to the Iowa Prison Industries. Each organization will manufacture hand sanitizer and provide the finished product to state entities and hospitals. The industrial B Grade alcohol manufactured at Green Plains, York is distilled specifically for the production of cleaning products and disinfectants and is higher in purity and quality than traditional fuel grade ethanol.

“Our product meets the specifications set forth by the FDA, making this a safe, alcohol-based ingredient to use in the production of hand sanitizer,” added Becker. “We intend to continue to help support states and communities in need during this difficult time. In addition, we are marketing our high value product to commercial customers for use in cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and other consumer products.”

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com .