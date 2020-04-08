BATON ROUGE, La., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, May 7, 2020. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below: All Callers: 1-334-777-6991 Passcode: 62346348 Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059 Passcode: 90052661 Available through Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time Live Webcast: www.lamar.com Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com ﻿ Available through Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time Company Contact: Buster Kantrow Director of Investor Relations (225) 926-1000 bkantrow@lamar.com