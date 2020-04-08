ATLANTA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getting Business Back on Track is the mission of Cloud Conventions 2020 when it goes live from May 11-14. Attendance at the largest virtual trade show ever in the telecommunication and cloud channel is offered at no charge to 30,000+ agents, VARs, MSPs, IT services providers and vendors.

“COVID-19 is rewriting the way we manage our workforce, sell services and connect with clients,” said Carolyn Bradfield, founder of Convey. “No group will be more important to introducing new technology strategies for business to serve their customers, manage their operations and improve employee productivity in the new virtualized environment than the channel. A virtual trade show and conference of this magnitude will reach sales partners where they live and offer strategies to help them navigate through these disruptive times. The event reinforces that with challenge comes innovation, new ways to use technology and better ways to serve the marketplace. Communication, connectivity and engagement are going to be the driving force in getting business back on track once this crisis subsides.”

Cloud Conventions has already recruited over 50 top notch thought leaders that will educate and engage attendees. This diverse group offers new ideas to lead and communicate through the crisis, work more efficiently, attract prospects, explore creative marketing approaches and leverage new technology solutions. The goal is to equip every sales partner, VAR and MSP with new reasons to reach out to existing clients and new strategies to expand their customer base.

“Expect Cloud Conventions to the have elements you enjoy at a live event that make it fun, interactive and educational,” added Bradfield. “Vendors and sponsors will deliver virtual swag and special promotions. Interactive sessions are short, focused and can be attended live or watched later as a recording. We’ve even added virtual cocktail receptions each night with engaging hosts to keep you entertained.”

Cloud Conventions provides each attendee with a custom dashboard to manage session registration and deliver text reminders, along with a virtual swag bag, bookmarked content and discussion forums. Virtual booths have live chat, the ability to schedule meetings or demos, and great content to educate attendees. Peer discussion forums help attendees interact and exchange ideas with a daily forum digest to capture the details. When the live event closes on May 14, the portal will remain active so attendees can revisit virtual booths, watch recorded speakers, access content and connect with sponsors and vendors through the end of 2020. Vendors can request information about virtual exhibit and sponsorship opportunities by contacting info@cloudconventions.com . Attendees can register for free today at www.cloudconventions.com.

About Convey Services

Convey Services delivers content and marketing portals and connects them into networks to inform, educate and engage channel partners and direct sellers in the telecom/cloud space, the property and casualty insurance market and food distribution industry. Convey’s portal technology automates and organizes partner management, has tools to engage and educate partners and integrates email marketing technology for members to run packaged email marketing campaigns to their customers and prospects. For information visit www.conveyservices.com , info@conveyservices.com or call 888-975-1382.