MONTRÉAL, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPV Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “MPV”) (CSE: MPV) announces that, subject to required approval from regulatory authorities, the Company will extend until April 20, 2021 the expiry date of 5,965,500 common share purchase warrants issued in connection with its Initial Public Offering in April 2018. Under this Initial Public Offering MPV distributed 5,965,500 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one warrant, each warrant entitling to subscribe for one common share at a price of $0.30 per share until April 20, 2020. No warrants have been exercised and insiders of MPV currently hold or control approximately 5.45% of the warrants.



About MPV Exploration Inc.

MPV Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on base metals projects in the Chibougamau region of Northern Quebec. Its main asset is the UMEX Copper-Zinc project, which is located approximately 50 kilometers West of the town of Chapais on traditional Eeyou Istchee Territory and covers a total 7,000 hectares over a length of 16.8 kilometers. Documented mineralization on the UMEX property consist of volcanic massive sulphides (VMS) within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which is known for its numerous precious metals and polymetallic deposits.

